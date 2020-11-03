Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 09:36s - Published
Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys hosting Washington at 4pm eastern on FOX.

Dallas is looking to avenge a 25-3 loss earlier this season, while Alex Smith hopes to continue his amazing comeback season with his first back-to-back wins since 2018.

Hear who Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe think will win: Cowboys or Washington?


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: If Cowboys can beat Washington, they're in the driver seat to win NFC East | UNDISPUTED We’ve got a great main course for you coming later today, with Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless breaks down the upcoming Cowboys vs. Washington matchup on Thanksgiving | UNDISPUTED

Tomorrow on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as 3-point home favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Dallas plays host to divisional rival Washington as they seek revenge for their 25-to-3..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:02Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys' upset win over the Vikings in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys rode Ezekiel Elliott to their third win of the season against the Minnesota Vikings on the road yesterday. Zeke had his first 100-yard game of the season and Andy Dalton threw 3..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:31Published
Antonio Cromartie doesn't see anything changing for Dallas with Andy Dalton's return | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Antonio Cromartie doesn't see anything changing for Dallas with Andy Dalton's return | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys are still within striking distance of stealing the NFC East back from Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the NFL season. Antonio Cromartie tells Skip Bayless and Shannon..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:32Published