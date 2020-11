The Government said a further 498 people died within 28 days of a positivetest for coronavirus as of Wednesday, bringing the UK death total to 57,031.



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 56,533



The Government said a further 696 people died within 28 days of a positivetest for coronavirus as of Wednesday, bringing the UK death total to 56,533. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 21 hours ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,838



The Government said a further 608 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK death total to 55,838. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus death toll continues to rise



Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 2 days ago