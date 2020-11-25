Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Preparing a Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds During a Pandemic: What Does that Look like?

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Preparing a Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds During a Pandemic: What Does that Look like?

Preparing a Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds During a Pandemic: What Does that Look like?

It has been an untraditional thanksgiving to say the least, but The Mission at Kern County still wants to make sure our community members in need still get the comfort of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

23ABC’s Kristin Vartan joins us live from The Mission at Kern County to show us how they are preparing the meals while doing so safely.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Mission at Kern County Thanksgiving Meal [Video]

The Mission at Kern County Thanksgiving Meal

Imagine having 500 to 600 meals to prepare for a Thanksgiving meal during a pandemic. Not easy right? But that is what The Mission at Kern County is doing right now.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:17Published
Lakeland church destroyed by tornado feeds hundreds of families in need a year later [Video]

Lakeland church destroyed by tornado feeds hundreds of families in need a year later

A year after an EF-2 tornado destroyed Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, the congregation is still feeding hundreds of families in need.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:36Published
Salvation Army adjusts Thanksgiving meal for COVID-19 pandemic safety [Video]

Salvation Army adjusts Thanksgiving meal for COVID-19 pandemic safety

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Salvation Army to reimagine their annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:04Published