Preparing a Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds During a Pandemic: What Does that Look like?
Preparing a Thanksgiving Meal for Hundreds During a Pandemic: What Does that Look like?
It has been an untraditional thanksgiving to say the least, but The Mission at Kern County still wants to make sure our community members in need still get the comfort of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
23ABC’s Kristin Vartan joins us live from The Mission at Kern County to show us how they are preparing the meals while doing so safely.