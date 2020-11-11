Skip Bayless: It’s over for Carson Wentz, Eagles would be better off with Jalen Hurts | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson has been asked plenty about benching Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts, and his latest response didn’t exactly put the issue to bed.

When Pederson was asked if he was switching QBs, he hesitated then said quote, 'not today on Wednesday, no.'

Then asked if his hesitation meant that he was at least thinking about it, he responded curtly, 'I think about a lot of things.

Wentz is my starter.

End of story.

You can blow it up however you want.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Carson Wentz's struggles.


