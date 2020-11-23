Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez ditches clothes for new single cover

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Jennifer Lopez ditches clothes for new single cover

Jennifer Lopez ditches clothes for new single cover

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans with her age-defying nude cover art for her new single.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez American actress, singer, dancer, and producer

Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping Nude Cover Art for New Single

 Jennifer Lopez's new single drops Friday, but she's giving everyone still working before the holiday an early treat ... a NSFW photo to promote it. J Lo shared..
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce's Grammys performance at AMAs [Video]

Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce's Grammys performance at AMAs

Jennifer Lopez's performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night has drawn comparisons to Beyonce's at the 2014 Grammys.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Jaw-Dropping! Jennifer Lopez, 51, Poses *Completely* Nude On Her New Album Cover: Photo

Va-va-voom! Jennifer Lopez broke the internet when she posted a nude photo of herself for her...
OK! Magazine - Published

Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping Nude Cover Art for New Single

Jennifer Lopez's new single drops Friday, but she's giving everyone still working before the holiday...
TMZ.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond excluded from reboot for financial reasons [Video]

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond excluded from reboot for financial reasons

Financial reasons prevented Dustin Diamond from being part of the reboot of beloved TV comedy Saved by the Bell.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row [Video]

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row

Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie (2021) [Video]

Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie (2021)

Clifford The Big Red Dog Movie (2021) - It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres in 2021. - Plot synopsis: When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published