Jennifer Lopez ditches clothes for new single cover

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond excluded from reboot for financial reasons



Financial reasons prevented Dustin Diamond from being part of the reboot of beloved TV comedy Saved by the Bell. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 6 hours ago

Elton John supports pal The Weeknd in Grammys snub row



Elton John has thrown his support behind The Weeknd after the hitmaker was snubbed by Grammy Awards voters. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 7 hours ago