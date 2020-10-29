Global  
 

Air bridges: Estonia and Latvia removed from travel corridors list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Estonia and Latvia have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

People arriving inthe UK from 4am on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Estonia Estonia Baltic country in Northern Europe

Latvia Latvia Country on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea


Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

