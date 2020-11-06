Global  
 

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on show in Manchester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.


