Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards.

Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise.

Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match.

Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona.

Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.