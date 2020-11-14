Our first priority for COVID vaccine accessibility will be friends like Nepal: Indian Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, who is on 2-day visit to met Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that we'll ensure COVID-19 vaccine is not just for India but for entire humanity.

We will make this vaccine affordable and accessible.

It goes without saying that our first priority will be close neighbours, friends like Nepal.

I had this opportunity to discuss this with Foreign Minister and Secretary of Nepal.

We'll put our Health Ministries and regulators in touch with each other to ensure that when the vaccine is available Nepal will also have its benefit to the fullest." Earlier in the day, Harsh V Shringla also met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Kathmandu.