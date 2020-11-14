Our first priority for COVID vaccine accessibility will be friends like Nepal: Indian Foreign Secy
Foreign Secretary of India Harsh V Shringla, who is on 2-day visit to met Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli.
He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that we'll ensure COVID-19 vaccine is not just for India but for entire humanity.
We will make this vaccine affordable and accessible.
It goes without saying that our first priority will be close neighbours, friends like Nepal.
I had this opportunity to discuss this with Foreign Minister and Secretary of Nepal.
We'll put our Health Ministries and regulators in touch with each other to ensure that when the vaccine is available Nepal will also have its benefit to the fullest." Earlier in the day, Harsh V Shringla also met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Kathmandu.
Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh V Shringla met Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Kathmandu on November 26. While speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "We had a very productive and useful exchange, we went through a very large number of issues of bilateral cooperation. It shows the multifaceted and comprehensive nature of our cooperation." Foreign Secretary is on two-day visit to Nepal.
The crucial meeting of the Central Secretariat of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) on November 18 ended in a stalemate. During the meeting, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli demanded 10 days time to present a separate political document. PM Oli wanted to present a separate political document in response to his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal's accusations that he was running the government without consulting the party. Oli told the members that he will present a separate political document in the next meeting for which he had sought 10 days time for the preparation. The next meeting of the Secretariat has been rescheduled for November 28.
