Cultural event organised in Srinagar as stress buster amid

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:21s - Published
To refresh the mood amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India (GoI) organised cultural event 'Jashan-i-Chilay Kalan' in Srinagar.

It was organised by North Zone Cultural Center, Patiala and Ministry of Culture, GoI.

The artists from across Kashmir participated in the event.

They performed various Kashmiri folk feats and entertained the audience.

Event aimed at promoting artists in the valley who are coping up with pandemic.

Audience enjoyed and appreciated the efforts of artists in cultural programme.


