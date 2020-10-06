Cultural event organised in Srinagar as stress buster amid

Two security force personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Police said the attack took place on a quick reaction team (QRT) on the outskirts of Srinagar. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Police said that QRT came under indiscriminate firing by 3 ultras, who were travelling in a van. The injured jawans were rushed to a military facility in Sharifabad camp where they succumbed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers via video-conferencing on Nov 24. He said, "Government of India is keeping a track of each step in vaccine development. We are in touch with Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers. We are also in touch with global regulators, governments of other countries, multinational organisations and international companies." He further said, "It is not certain whether there will be one, two or three doses of a vaccine. It is also not decided what will be the price of the vaccine. We still don't have answers to these questions."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor as part of his party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Patiala on Oct 06. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party's state chief Sunil Jakhar also present. The rally took place in Noorpur Faranswala. Congress has been carrying out multiple rallies and tractor yatra under 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Patiala on October 06 where he took jibe at PM Modi over alleged rape case that happened in UP's Hathras. Gandhi said, "It is our duty to safeguard public. I wanted victim's family to know that they are not alone, we are there for them. The entire family was targeted by Uttar Pradesh administration, but our Prime Minister didn't say a word on the issue."
Sanskar Bharti, an organisation that works for the promotion of India art and culture, organised a 10-day wall painting workshop in bordering Lankamura village on the outskirts of Agartala. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture's Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) and Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department of government of Tripura. The aim of the workshop is to promote wall paintings among the local population and especially the younger generation and direct the attention towards fine arts. The 10-day workshop started on November 18 and a large number of women from the village and young girls are taking part in it.