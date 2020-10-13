Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell

Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.
Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.
Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.
Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona.
The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.
His body will lie in state for three days inside Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, as the country announced three days of national mourning.
A minute of silence to honour his memory will also take place before the start of all European fixtures this week.