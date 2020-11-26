Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Singh said that while a simple majority was certain, even a two-third majority couldn't be ruled out for the BJP. Commenting on the recent Bihar poll result, the Union minister said that the re-election of the NDA government was a major stamp of approval for its record of good governance. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36Published
Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, commented on the border tension with China, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. While issuing an assurance that the Narendra Modi administration would not allow any violation of India's territorial integrity, Singh said that talks with China on multiple levels were underway, but there was no guarantee about the outcome. He hailed the bravery of Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control, and said that security forces had been given a free hand to drive the Chinese army back in case of aggression. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:33Published
Over 'Delhi Chalo' protest march over recently enacted farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 26 said that "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression to everyone." "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The farmers here are agitating against the bills that they (Centre) have brought. You can't stop a person going to your capital city where Parliament is and expressing their views. Why are you stopping them? Stopping farmers is going against the Constitutional spirit and freedom of speech of this country. I think the Haryana government should have allowed them to go and Delhi government should give them space to go and sit down to present their point. If you try to stop them (farmers) then every reaction has a counter reaction," said CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the working of the defence and the home ministries, said current Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. He was asked about allegations that power in the NDA..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published