Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020

On the day that protesting farmers attempted to march to Delhi to seek revocation of three agriculture-related legislations, Union minister Rajnath Singh invited them for talks.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the minister said that as a son of a farmer, he could guarantee farmers that the government's farm laws would benefit them.

He added that there was no possibility of the minimum support price regime being scrapped.

'Convince farmers on MSP, not me': Amarinder Singh's latest jab at Khattar over farmers' protest

 Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Twitter alleged that the Haryana government was resorting to force to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi.
DNA

