Cars lined up for the 15th annual Run for Food Packet Pickup

The 15th annual Run for Food looks a little different compared to years past.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher went to the packet pickup celebration today and shows us what's changed.

Carmela karcher: "if you stopped by to grab your t-shirt for the 5k run for food tomorrow, you would have gotten it through your window."

Runners registering for tomorrow's 5k stayed in their cars&.

Nats lining up race track style at chico's neighborhood church's parking lot to receive t- shirts&snacks& and stickers& but that didn't dampen their excitement.

Laura cootsona/jesus center executive director: "people were like so psyched that they were out of the house even to drive around in a parking lot.

They were thrilled.

So super fun.

They feel like the tradition stayed alive."

And with the pandemic putting a pause on many traditions& organizers of the run didn't want another event cancelled.

Laura cootsona: "our sponsors this year&we called them and we were like, we want you involved.

Not just for the money but because we know your business needs help too.

We wanted our participants to feel like there was something that was still normal.

We wanted our volunteers to know that we love them and need them.

And our team is just thrilled at the results.

We make money for the jesus center.

We keep people safe and warm and fed and we had a great sunny day so super great."

And even the pandemic couldn't keep people away.

Julia wilson/volunteer: "turnout is comparable to other years.

Folks are absolutely supporting the run for food and the jesus center and that it has continued this year as it has the last 15 years.

It's excellent.

It's great to see the community pulling together."

Carmela karcher: "run for food will begin virtually starting tomorrow morning at 9am.

In chico, carmela karcher, action news now, coverage you can count on."

Online registration for the run is open through thanksgiving day and participants who didn't get a shirt today can pick one up at the jesus center on