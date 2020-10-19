Global  
 

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football's greatest player?

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited.

Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.


Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell

Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on show in Manchester

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on show in Manchester

Diego Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ shirt from the notorious Argentina v England1986 World Cup game is on show at the National Football Museum in Manchester.It was loaned to them for exhibitions in 2003 by former England midfielderSteve Hodge, who swapped shirts with Maradona after the quarter-final inMexico City 34 years ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Diego Maradona: Argentina legend's career in pictures

 From the 'Hand of God' to managing Messi - Diego Maradona's colourful life in pictures.
BBC News

Griezmann defends relationship with Messi in Spanish TV interview

 MADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann insists he has an excellent relationship with Leo Messi despite rumors to the contrary...
WorldNews

'We can convince Messi to stay at Barca and create right conditions for Guardiola's return'

 Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font tells BBC World Service he hopes Lionel Messi can be convinced to stay and talks about Pep Guardiola's possible..
BBC News
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: BARCELONA SQUAD DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION, SOUNDBITES FROM BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH ON WHY HE IS RESTING LIONEL MESSI AND

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:00Published

Pelé Pelé Brazilian footballer

The world's lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

The world’s lost a legend – Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona

Tributes have poured in for Diego Maradona who has died at the age of 60.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Pele turns 80

Pele turns 80

A look at the career of Brazilian forward Pele, as he celebrates his 80thbirthday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural for 80th birthday

Pele's home town pays tribute to footballing legend with mural for 80th birthday

The mural can be seen in the coastal city of Santos, ahead of the sporting legend's 80th birthday. Pele played 496 matches for Santos football club and 92 matches for Brazil between 1957 and 1971.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Ronaldo double gives Juventus victory

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in four minutes to give Juventus victory over Cagliari and lift the Serie A champions to second in the table.
BBC News

Bloated middle age beckons: Windows 1.0 turns 35 today and is dealing with its mid-life ...

 What do Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Mars and Windows have in common?...
WorldNews
Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
Juventus' 'Ronaldo is not my problem', says Barca's Koeman

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:55Published

Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – just who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Napoli to rename stadium after Diego Maradona, Argentina starts three days of national mourning, Messi and Ronaldo pay their respects – football news LIVE

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip, and pays our resects to...
talkSPORT - Published

Among the Messi's and Ronaldo's, there will be only one Maradona

The debate on who between Pele and Diego Maradona was the better player didn't make sense to many who...
Mid-Day - Published


Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona

Imphal's local football team pays homage to soccer superstar Diego Maradona

Football fans and players across the world are deeply saddened after sudden demise of soccer superstar Diego Maradona. Local football team in Manipur's Imphal paid homage of reverence to Argentinian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise. After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre. Maradona..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published