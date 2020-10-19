Maradona, Pele, Messi or Ronaldo – who is football’s greatest player?

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited.

Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.