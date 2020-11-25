Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Grammys: The Most Shocking Snubs | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:31s - Published
2021 Grammys: The Most Shocking Snubs | Billboard News

2021 Grammys: The Most Shocking Snubs | Billboard News

Every year’s Grammy nominations brings its share of snubs and surprises.

But this year also brought some absolute shockers.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

BTS' Reacts to First Grammy Nomination, Recording Academy Chief Responds to The Weeknd & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:26Published
Taylor Swift on Which Old Song She's Most Excited to Re-Record | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift on Which Old Song She's Most Excited to Re-Record | Billboard News

Taylor Swift dialed in to 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (Nov. 25) to talk about her Grammy nominations, the filming of her just-dropped 'Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions' documentary on Disney+.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:10Published
Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard News [Video]

Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard News

The controversy over The Weeknd’s failure to receive a single nomination in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has threatened to overshadow the nominations themselves.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:59Published