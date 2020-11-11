Global  
 

3 tips to get the most out of gift cards

Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Even the most festive cards have an expiration date.

Here are three useful tips to get the most out of them.


Verizon’s Black Friday sale delivers a FREE iPhone 12 plus gift cards, more

Verizon’s Black Friday sale has kicked off with a number of deals on smartphones, accessories, and...
9to5Toys - Published

Gift cards up to 20% off ahead of Black Friday: adidas, Fanatics, Michael’s, more

PayPal is now offering a number of notable deals on gift cards ahead of Black Friday. This is great...
9to5Toys - Published

Florida Postal Carrier Guilty Of Stealing Gift Cards, Other Mail

A Jacksonville postal carrier has been convicted of stealing gift cards and other mail.
cbs4.com - Published


Be Wary Of Gift Card Scams As You Start Your Holiday Shopping; Legitimate Sellers Will Never Demand Gift Cards [Video]

Be Wary Of Gift Card Scams As You Start Your Holiday Shopping; Legitimate Sellers Will Never Demand Gift Cards

A warning as you start your holiday shopping: never trust a seller who demands gift cards as payment. Consumer experts say that's a major red flag.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:19Published
ColleyvilleTo Give Residents $35 Gift Cards To Use In Local Businesses [Video]

ColleyvilleTo Give Residents $35 Gift Cards To Use In Local Businesses

The City Of Colleyville is planning to send residents a $35 gift card as a way to encourage residents to spend money in that town.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:45Published
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor [Video]

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Asks For $1 Million Election Fraud Reward Payable In Sheetz Gift Cards From Texas Lt. Governor

As ballots across the country continue to be counted, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he's offering a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took up the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published