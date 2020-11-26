Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s
Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+

Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions." According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift.

The special will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them.

Swift announced the project on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.


