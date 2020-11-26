Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+
Video Credit:
Wochit News
- Duration: 00:40s - Published
2 weeks ago
Taylor Swift's "FOLKLORE" Sessions Coming To Disney+
Disney+ will has started streaming Taylor Swift's "folklore: the long pond studio sessions." According to CNN the sessions were filmed in upstate
New York in September 2020 and directed by Swift.
The special will feature performances of the 17 songs from her latest album while sharing the stories behind them.
Swift announced the project on her verified
Instagram account Tuesday.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gingerbread house recreates Home Alone set for film's 30th anniversary Disney marks the 30th anniversary of Home Alone with a detailed replica of theiconic Christmas film set by an award-winning cake maker. The edibleMcCallister inspired home includes miniature versions of Kevin, burglars Harryand Marv and other memorable props and moments from the film. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970
No injuries in New York state house explosion Authorities in Gates, New York, close to Rochester, say they don't know what caused a house to explode in flames on Wednesday night. No residents were at home..
USATODAY.com
3 hours ago Facebook accused of abusing market dominance The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Gavino Garay has more. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:02 Published on December 10, 0392 NY AG announces lawsuit to end Facebook 'monopoly' New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed Facebook on Wednesday as she announced a lawsuit against the company filed by a coalition of 48 U.S. states and territories. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51 Published now
Grandmother dresses up as Elf on the Shelf A glamorous grandmother is setting Instagram a-jingle with hilarious festivephotos of herself larking about as a real life Elf on the Shelf. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Huge surprise for Taylor Swift fans – she has a FILM coming out tonight! folklore: the long pond...
Just Jared - Published
2 weeks ago Also reported by •
E! Online • Mid-Day • Mashable • Upworthy • Just Jared Jr • Lainey Gossip
Disney+ has a Thanksgiving treat in store for Taylor Swift fans. Starting at midnight PST (3AM ET) on...
engadget - Published
2 weeks ago Also reported by •
Mashable • Upworthy • Business Insider
"It, to me, feels like a completely different experience," Taylor said of writing Folklore.
Upworthy - Published
2 weeks ago
Related videos from verified sources
Taylor Swift's purrfect Christmas cards! Taylor Swift dressed her cats in Santa hats for her 2020 Christmas cards, which also include a reference to her latest album, 'Folklore'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:18 Published 4 hours ago
See Taylor Swift's purrfect Christmas cards! Taylor Swift dressed her cats in Santa hats for her 2020 Christmas cards, which also include a reference to her latest album, 'Folklore'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:18 Published 4 hours ago
Taylor Swift Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumours Taylor Swift has officially been named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year. During a new interview, the singer opens up about her new album 'Folklore' and debunks the rumours that.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:56 Published 17 hours ago