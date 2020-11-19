Global  
 

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:41s - Published
U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily.

According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving.

Public health experts have urged people not to travel this year.

The CDC recommends not mixing households at Thanksgiving gatherings.

A record number of travelers have flown across the country ahead of the holiday.

One in three people surveyed by Insider said they're not giving up their traditional dinner plans.


Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

