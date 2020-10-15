Global  
 

Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published




Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.


Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor [Video]

Bristol in 'Tier 1 plus' to control spread of coronavirus, says mayor

Credit: Bristol City Council. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has said the city isimplementing a series of measures it describes as “Tier 1 plus” to reduce thespread of coronavirus. Mr Rees said the new measures would be used to avoidmoving into the higher Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions that other parts of thecountry are currently facing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Kyle Sinckler: Bristol's England prop says he has played at just 20% for Bears

 England prop Kyle Sinckler says he is back near full power after admitting that he has not been at his best since joining Bristol this summer.
BBC News
People following meatless diet may be at higher risk of bone fractures [Video]

People following meatless diet may be at higher risk of bone fractures

While following a vegetarian diet can be healthy, it has to be ensured that enough important nutrients like calcium, B12 vitamin, zinc, iron are included in the diet as it can increase the risk of bone fractures for people following a meatless diet. According to a study published in the open-access journal of BMC (BIOMED CENTRAL), people who follow a vegan diet, vegetarians, and people who ate fish but not meat lacked calcium and protein required by the body and had a 43 per cent higher risk of bone fractures (total) as well as higher risks of site-specific fractures of the hips, legs, and vertebrae, compared with people who ate meat. A team of researchers at the Universities of Oxford and Bristol, UK analysed data from nearly 55,000 people in the EPIC-Oxford study, who were recruited between 1993 and 2001, many of whom do not eat meat. They were observed over a period of time to understand how certain factors like diet may affect certain outcomes including fracture risk. While assembling the whole observations, the researchers reported total of 3,941 fractures, including 566 arms, 889 wrists, 945 hips, 366 legs, 520 ankles, and 467 fractures at other main sites (clavicle, ribs and vertebrae). On the whole, more studies would be required including different populations from different regions, as well as cohorts with a certain proportion of men and women to explore possible differences causing the risk.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Deer roam in autumnal weather in Bristol [Video]

Deer roam in autumnal weather in Bristol

A deer herd roam on the Ashton Court Estate, Bristol, in crisp and coldautumnal weather.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Public around England react to coronavirus tier news [Video]

Public around England react to coronavirus tier news

Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under Tier 3 rules, whileLiverpool and London are among the cities in Tier 2.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Brits have 55,000,000 unused mobile phones lying around, research finds

 Between us, Brits have around 55 million unused mobile phones hidden away in drawers and cupboards. Those of us in London, Birmingham, Cambridge, Leeds and..
WorldNews

Birmingham pub bomb anniversary marked by 100-car convoy

 It is 46 years since 21 people were killed and 220 injured by a suspected IRA attack in Birmingham.
BBC News

Birmingham pub bombings: Arrested man named

 Michael Patrick Reilly has strongly denied involvement in the pub bombings, which killed 21 people.
BBC News

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision. Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

UK police arrest man over IRA bombings of pubs in 1974

 Police arrested a man Wednesday in Northern Ireland in connection with the 1974 bombings of two pubs that killed 21 people and injured more than 200 in..
New Zealand Herald
Herefordshire vineyard produces first 'British Beaujolais' [Video]

Herefordshire vineyard produces first 'British Beaujolais'

A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
900-tonne bridge moved at HS2 interchange site [Video]

900-tonne bridge moved at HS2 interchange site

A 45-metre bridge span weighing 908 tonnes has been put across the A446 inSolihull by a 128-wheel hydraulic platform for HS2's Interchange Station inthe West Midlands.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Bristol to enter highest Tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Bristol to enter highest Tier 3 lockdown

Bristol will be one of the places with the highest COVID restrictions from Wednesday, with most of the South West in tier 2.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:41Published
El Cajon mayor: City won't punish businesses who remain open despite San Diego County tier status [Video]

El Cajon mayor: City won't punish businesses who remain open despite San Diego County tier status

San Diego County businesses have until Saturday morning to make sure they are up to par with the state’s COVID-19 purple tier guidelines, but El Cajon’s mayor said businesses in his city won’t be..

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:06Published
‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners [Video]

‘Do the right thing for our city’ – Khan pleads with Londoners

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told Londoners who are being asked to make“monumental sacrifices” in the incoming local lockdown to “ignore Governmentpoliticians” who have flouted coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published