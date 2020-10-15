Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham

Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy Street is West Midlands mayor.
Credit: Bristol City Council. Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has said the city isimplementing a series of measures it describes as “Tier 1 plus” to reduce thespread of coronavirus. Mr Rees said the new measures would be used to avoidmoving into the higher Tier 2 or Tier 3 restrictions that other parts of thecountry are currently facing.
While following a vegetarian diet can be healthy, it has to be ensured that enough important nutrients like calcium, B12 vitamin, zinc, iron are included in the diet as it can increase the risk of bone fractures for people following a meatless diet. According to a study published in the open-access journal of BMC (BIOMED CENTRAL), people who follow a vegan diet, vegetarians, and people who ate fish but not meat lacked calcium and protein required by the body and had a 43 per cent higher risk of bone fractures (total) as well as higher risks of site-specific fractures of the hips, legs, and vertebrae, compared with people who ate meat. A team of researchers at the Universities of Oxford and Bristol, UK analysed data from nearly 55,000 people in the EPIC-Oxford study, who were recruited between 1993 and 2001, many of whom do not eat meat. They were observed over a period of time to understand how certain factors like diet may affect certain outcomes including fracture risk. While assembling the whole observations, the researchers reported total of 3,941 fractures, including 566 arms, 889 wrists, 945 hips, 366 legs, 520 ankles, and 467 fractures at other main sites (clavicle, ribs and vertebrae). On the whole, more studies would be required including different populations from different regions, as well as cohorts with a certain proportion of men and women to explore possible differences causing the risk.
Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under Tier 3 rules, whileLiverpool and London are among the cities in Tier 2.
The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision. Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.
A vineyard in the West Midlands has created the first 'British Beaujolais', asthe UK wine industry continues to grow. Sixteen Ridges Vineyard, near Ledburyin Herefordshire, will start selling their English Nouveau later this month.Interview with Simon Day, production director at Sixteen Ridges Vineyard.
