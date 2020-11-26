Jordan Donates $2-Million To America's Hungry
"The Last Dance" is the 2020 documentary about Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls.
CNN reports that Jordan is donating some of the proceeds of the documentary to feed that nation's hungry.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief outfit.
Jordan gave the charity $2 million, which comes as the pandemic is pushing an inordinate number of Americans experiencing hunger.