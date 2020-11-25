Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High school seniors mark unique Thanksgiving without rivalry football games

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:36s - Published
High school seniors mark unique Thanksgiving without rivalry football games

High school seniors mark unique Thanksgiving without rivalry football games

Football players from Needham and Wellesley met for pictures on Thanksgiving, even though the traditional rivalry game didn't happen.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jaguars defensive line shares HyVee Athlete of the Week [Video]

Jaguars defensive line shares HyVee Athlete of the Week

The Mill Valley High School football team is preparing for the State Championship game after defeating Saint Thomas Aquinas on Friday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:18Published
Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 [Video]

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Reaction to the end of the high school football season [Video]

Reaction to the end of the high school football season

Sahuaro runs onto the field before a game against Walden Grove

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:39Published