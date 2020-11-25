High school seniors mark unique Thanksgiving without rivalry football games

Football players from Needham and Wellesley met for pictures on Thanksgiving, even though the traditional rivalry game didn't happen.



Related videos from verified sources Jaguars defensive line shares HyVee Athlete of the Week



The Mill Valley High School football team is preparing for the State Championship game after defeating Saint Thomas Aquinas on Friday. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:18 Published 17 hours ago Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19



Thanksgiving Ravens-Steelers Game Postponed Due to COVID-19. The NFL made the announcement on Wednesday after several Ravens players and staff members were placed on the COVID-19 Reserve List. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:57 Published 23 hours ago Reaction to the end of the high school football season



Sahuaro runs onto the field before a game against Walden Grove Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago