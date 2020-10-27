How Boston area college students stuck on campus celebrate Thanksgiving
There are some students who decided to skip out on the turkey and cranberry sauce and stick it out on campus.
WBZ Evening News Update For November 13State will reopen a field hospital at the DCU Center for coronavirus patients; Babson College campus remains open but all classes have been moved online; Frog Pond will not open this winter for ice..
County issues cease-and-desist orders to 8 College Area homesSan Diego County has issued eight cease-and-desist orders to College Area homes, including several Greek life groups, ahead of reported Halloween gatherings.
SUNY requiring all on-campus students to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for ThanksgivingThe SUNY system says all on-campus students are required to test negative for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to leaving campus for Thanksgiving break.