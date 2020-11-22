Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Perry's Thanksgiving Giveaway Draws Thousands

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Perry's Thanksgiving Giveaway Draws Thousands

Perry's Thanksgiving Giveaway Draws Thousands

Tyler Perry hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

According to CNN, the giveaway quickly ran out of supplies as an unexpected number of people showed up.

Perry's Tyler Perry Studios hosted its #TPSGiving food giveaway.

Cars are invited to drive-up and receive a meal.

This year volunteers dressed in protective gear were prepared to hand out food and gift cards to the first 5,000 cars that arrived.

The studio was only able to help out 5,000 families.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tyler Perry Studios Attracts Thousands for Early Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tyler Perry was in the giving mood this weekend -- and it appears thousands more were in the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbiz


Cars Line up for Miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta Food Giveaway

Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com