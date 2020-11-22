Perry's Thanksgiving Giveaway Draws Thousands

Tyler Perry hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway.

According to CNN, the giveaway quickly ran out of supplies as an unexpected number of people showed up.

Perry's Tyler Perry Studios hosted its #TPSGiving food giveaway.

Cars are invited to drive-up and receive a meal.

This year volunteers dressed in protective gear were prepared to hand out food and gift cards to the first 5,000 cars that arrived.

The studio was only able to help out 5,000 families.