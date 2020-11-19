West Point PD press conference

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 days ago

The family of a clay county man killed in his own front yard last thanksgiving-- continues to look for answers in his death.

Wtva's chelsea brown has more on the west police departments search for the person responsible.

Std ."

I am here at the west point police department where i spoke with the family of jamel banks.

His daughter says they were very close and remembers when she got the call her dad had been shot.

Jamia webber- daughter of victim i stayed off social media i tried to remain positive, people were calling me showing thier condolences i just did not want to believe it."

Webber lived in birmingham at the time and drove back to west point as soon as she heard.

Jamel banks' mother walked out of her home one year ago today to find her son shot in her front yard.

Mother of jamel banks "its all i want, to know is who did that, i had to go out and find him shot with a hole in his head."

This was the scene from a year ago, caution tape blocked off lowe street and multiple emergency vehicles filled the neighborhood.

Now the street looks like most around the area, but the family is still hoping to find the person who shot jamel banks.

Ramirez ivy- investigator "every time she walks outside, every time she goes inside, every time she lay her head down at night..

Help her."

The west point police department is looking for anyone with information to solve the murder of jamel banks.

"i do feel like the people of the community know something, they just don't want to be stereotyped as a snitch or a tattletale but i feel like that is a barrier to solving this case."

Tag: if you have any information as to what happened, you can call the west point police department or golden triangle crime stoppers.

In west point, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news thanksgiving