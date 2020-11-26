Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago

Holiday shopping comes with a few changes.

But that isn't going to stop most shoppers from getting a good deal... tomorrow on black friday.

41nbc's peyton lewis has advice for finding the best prices ... without being bamboozled.

When you picture black friday you probably think of long lines, crowds, and people camping outside stores.

But expert shoppers at blackfriday.com say all of that will change this year.

"retailers are really de-emphasizing their in store events, and they're opening up early, they're letting people come shop on black friday but all their deals are available online and in some cases, some of their deals are available only online."

Kristin mcgrath, the editor of black friday.com has been tracking retail trends for years.

She says she always knew there would be a virtual black friday someday.

"black friday has been moving more and more online anyway, so this is just sort of a continuation of a trend but definitely accelerated by the current circumstances."

With a mostly online black friday, the better business bureau is warning shoppers to be on the lookout for scams. "you want to make sure that you're dealing with a brick and mortar company not just a click and order company."

Kelvin collins, the president of the bbb in middle georgia says if you plan to shop online, get to know the company you're buyinig from first.

"if it's a website you've never been on, you've not shopped it, you just saw an ad somewhere, make sure you look a the links of the website.

Many fake wensites, the main website will go somewhere and will look very professional but some of the smaller links may not go anywhere.

Look for a contact and see if they have a physical location somewhere."

Black friday is also all about finding a good deal kristin mcgrath encourages shoppers to do a little research on prices before they head to stores.

"retailers do tend to use a little bit of marketing magic when they say something is discounted by 50%.

The full price they're using is generally, non-existant, never offered, so it makes it seem like you're getting a big discount so i would also recommend that consumers make a list before they shop, and find out what the full price generally is for that item."

