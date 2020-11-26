Global  
 

Maradona's coffin cheered by fans on way to burial

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place.

He will be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirtsof the Argentina capital.


Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews

Thousands of Maradona fans waited to enter the country's presidential mansion where the coffin holding their icon will lie in state for the next three days.View on euronews

Among the grief and adulation expressed after Diego Maradona’s death, an age-old debate of who was the game’s greatest player has been reignited. Thediscussion has been held many times before, and will no doubt be raised onmany more occasions in the future, but the loss of the masterful Argentinaforward aged just 60 has only intensified his claim to the throne.

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.

The football star died of a heart attack on Wednesday, aged 60. View on euronews

Argentines gathered at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on Thursday, where the casket of football icon Diego Maradona lay in state, draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Thousands of fans took to the streets of Buenos Aires and Naples to pay their tributes to Diego Maradona. The Argentinian football legend died after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. His body will lie in state for three days inside Casa Rosada, Argentina’s presidential palace, as the country announced three days of national mourning. A minute of silence to honour his memory will also take place before the start of all European fixtures this week. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Fans of Diego Maradona gathered in Buenos Aires on Thursday to pay their last respects to the soccer...
Thousands of Maradona fans waited to enter the country's presidential mansion where the coffin...
Diego Maradona fans visit coffin in thousands in emotional scenes in Argentina

Diego Maradona fans visit coffin in thousands in emotional scenes in Argentina Diego Maradona’s death at 60 years old has left Argentina in national mourning, with his coffin...
