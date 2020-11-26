AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results.

According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage.

During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine.

Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose.

On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity." The vaccine was 90% effective in the group with the initial half-dosage, compared to 62% effective in the full-dosage group.