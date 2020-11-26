35th annual Kelly Family Thanksgiving Dinner in Bay St. Louis

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

For 35 years, the Kelly Family have been feeding families on the Gulf Coast for Thanksgiving.

- brinson smith, sally kelly's- grandson: "it became a thing fo- the whole community no matter - what walk of life you come from- it's- just been a great thing to come- and get a free thanksgiving - meal, eat with people if you- live alone, it's just time to - get some fellowship and have- some friendship around- you."

- this event wouldn't be possible- without the help of - volunteers who say there's no - better way to show thanks - than to help others.- hannah young and raymie - tippetts, voluinteers:- " giving them the love and the- support that they need, what- better way to show god how- greatful we are for everything- that he's done for us, than to- get out here and serve- our fellow man.

- to stay within the safety - guidelines of covid 19, dining- was outside... and for the very- first time there was curbside - pick up.- "it's very very nice, very nice- and i'm thankful we have servic- like this.- - sabria reid, news 25: - "learning that there was- curbside service, jerrie and he- son got a free hot- thanksgiving meal, delivered- right to their car."- jerrie crout mississippi- resident: - "my son and i are just out and- about from another part of- mississippi and just to - - - - get away and we were looking fo- a place to eat thankgiving- dinner and saw the- sign so yay!"

- "we have a lot to be thankful - for, so much to be thankful for- god woke me up this - morning."

- she apprecieates the free dinne- and tells news 25 she's - "thankful for the hands that- prepared it.

"- in 2019 the city of bay st.

- louis honors sally kelly for he- continued traditon of 'the kell- family thanksgiving - dinner'.- brinson smith, sally kelly's- grandson: - "bay st.

Louis last year- dedicated december third to my- grandmother sally - kelly since she's kept this - going for the last 30 years - she's taken it over so so they- declared it sally kelly day."

- - - in bay st.

Louis sabria reid, - news 25