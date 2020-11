Top 10 Funniest Naruto Moments Ever Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:09s - Published 6 minutes ago Top 10 Funniest Naruto Moments Ever These ninja know how to make us laugh. Join Ashley as he counts down the most hilarious moments from across the Naruto franchise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These ninja know how to make us laugh. Join Ashley as he counts down the most hilarious moments from across the Naruto franchise, including the likes of "Kakashi and Guy's Race", "Naruto and Sasuke's First Kiss", "Rock Lee's Affection" and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Heartbreaking Anime Flashbacks



Their histories are just depressing! Join Ashley as he counts down the flashback scenes in anime that nearly made us cry. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:31 Published 2 days ago Top 10 Anime Kisses that Broke the Internet



These smooches were too much for fans to handle! Join Ashley as he counts down the anime kisses that sent the internet by storm. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:59 Published 4 days ago Top 10 Times Anime Characters Went Beast Mode



They're here to rip and tear! Join Ashley as he counts down the time anime characters unleashed their inner animal and destroyed their foes. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:29 Published 5 days ago