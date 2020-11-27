Latest on coronavirus cases

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published on November 27, 2020

It's among the top five daily coronavirus case totals since the pandemic began.

Overnight, the state department of health confirmed 1746 new coronavirus cases, for a total now of over 147 thousand.

Health experts also confirmed 18 new deaths, with one death each happening in alcorn, attala, lowndes, and oktibbeha counties.

Over 37 hundred people died from the coronavirus since mid-march.

If we break down the rise county by county.

Lee county overnight confirmed 108 new cases, for a new total now of 4984..

Pontotoc county confirmed 30 new cases.

Monroe county is up by 46 cases.

Union county is now at 1653... prentiss county is up by 25 to 1437... and itawamba county is now over 15 hundred to 1511... if we look at the golden triangle... oktibbeha county rose by 27 new cases for a new total of 2435... lowndes county rose by 31 cases.

Attala county confirmed 14 new cases.

Winston county now at 1200... and clay county is one away from 900 total cases... if we look at the western part of our viewing area.

Lafayette county rose by 22.

Marshall county up by 23.

Grenada county -- 1388.

Calhoun county now at 737.

And yalobusha county is now at 705... and in western alabama, franklin county overnight rose by 24 new cases.

Marion county rose by 6.

Pickens county is now at 1216.

And lamar county is up by 17 at 667..

Alabama's state department of public health reported over 26 hundred new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths in its latest report.

Nearly 242 thousand people caught the virus, and over 35 hundred died from it since the pandemic first came to the state back