'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza

A farmer said, "We are carrying food enough to last a month, we have stove and other kitchen items. We are also carrying blankets to brave the cold."



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as "totally undemocratic and unconstitutional", the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop "inciting innocent farmers". Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) leader Gurnam Singh said the protesters planned to spend the night there and will resume the march the next morning. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05 Published now Caught on cam: Woman attacked with acid by 2 bike-borne in Haryana's Panipat



In a heinous crime, two bike-borne men attacked a woman in Haryana with acid. The incident happened in Panipat on October 26. "FIR has been registered. Based on the CCTV footage, we are identifying the men," a police official said. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970