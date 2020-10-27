Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:16s - Published
'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Carrying blankets to brave cold,' says farmer at Panipat toll plaza

Farmers participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, stay for the night at the toll at Panipat Highway.

A farmer said, "We are carrying food enough to last a month, we have stove and other kitchen items. We are also carrying blankets to brave the cold."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Panipat Panipat City in Haryana, India

Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza [Video]

Amarinder Singh, ML Khattar in war of words; farmers halt at Panipat toll plaza

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh slammed Khattar for stopping farmers from moving towards the national capital, terming it as "totally undemocratic and unconstitutional", the latter told the Punjab chief minister to stop "inciting innocent farmers". Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state’s border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital Thursday on their “Delhi Chalo” march against the Centre’s farm laws. By late evening, a large group of them had reached the road toll plaza at Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Haryana) leader Gurnam Singh said the protesters planned to spend the night there and will resume the march the next morning.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published
Caught on cam: Woman attacked with acid by 2 bike-borne in Haryana's Panipat [Video]

Caught on cam: Woman attacked with acid by 2 bike-borne in Haryana's Panipat

In a heinous crime, two bike-borne men attacked a woman in Haryana with acid. The incident happened in Panipat on October 26. "FIR has been registered. Based on the CCTV footage, we are identifying the men," a police official said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Delhi Chalo' march: Security tightened at Delhi-Haryana border [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' march: Security tightened at Delhi-Haryana border

Security has been tightened at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading is also being done, in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020 [Video]

Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020

On the day that protesting farmers attempted to march to Delhi to seek revocation of three agriculture-related legislations, Union minister Rajnath Singh invited them for talks. Speaking at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:24Published
'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM [Video]

'Delhi Chalo' march: 'Stopping protesters is going against freedom of speech', says Punjab CM

Over 'Delhi Chalo' protest march over recently enacted farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on November 26 said that "Constitution offers freedom of speech and freedom of expression..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published