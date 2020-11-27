5pm Lex Fire 11262020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Smoke Detectors are being credited with helping an elderly man escape a Thanksgiving day house fire in Lexington that left his home heavily damaged.

L3: abc 36 news white fire heavily damages home asbury lane - lexington firefighters say the man... who lives alone... was having breakfast in his kitchen around nine... when the smoke alarms started going off in the home on asbury lane.

Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows in the front of the split- level home.

They say the homeowner got out safely and wasn't hurt.

Investigators are investigating the cause, but say the house sustained heavy damage and is not livable.

Firefighters say the homeowner will temporarily stay with family.

