Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Designed Designed In 2 Days

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting people against COVID-19.

The candidate took under a year to develop and test, which is years faster than previous vaccines.

The company designed its vaccine candidate in just two days, says Business Insider.

In contrast, traditional vaccines can take years to design.

Vaccines will hopefully be rolled out by Spring of 2021.