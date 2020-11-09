Governor warns against travel 11.26.20
Governor Andy Beshear echoes the warnings of the CDC, urging Kentuckians to stay home.
Pleading with people to avoid traveling and large get-togethers this thanksgiving... as the covid cases surge here.
Wednesday's numbers saw the state with a single- day total of 3,408 new cases.
Beshear... and health officials... say this holiday is expected to be a superspreader of the virus.
:28 " i want to look back on thanksgiving 2020 as a time where we truely understood our blessings and lived up to our duty and not a time whe we try to do things the way we always do and ended up loosing a lot of family members.
