Drake Offers Support For The Weeknd After Grammy Snub

Add Drake to the list of people disappointed The Weeknd was shut out of this year's Grammy nominations.

The rapper took to social media to complain about it, according to reports at CNN.

This is despite the commercial and critical success of The Weeknd's "After Hours" album.

Many industry observers considered his single, "Blinding Lights," a frontrunner for song of the year.

The Weeknd did not receive any Grammy nods despite the success and praise it received.

Nicki Minaj appeared to echo that latter point when she tweeted about her own previous snub.