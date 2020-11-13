5pm Popular Thanksgiving Sides with Tom & Bryan 11262020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

C1 3 a recent survey on favorite thanksgiving side dishes by state... c1 3 and... as expected some of the more common items like mashed potatoes and stuffing were common choices.

Fs img txt bullets:no favorite thanksgiving side dish source: zippia broccoli casserole.jpg kentucky: b ... but kentucky's choice... not so common.

It was broccoli casserole and we can take pride in our uniqueness.... the commonwealth is the only state in the nation to hold broccoli casserole in such high esteem.

Across the river, indiana also stands out as the only state to prefer deviled eggs over all other sides.

Mashed potatoes reign supreme in the most states... while mac and cheese is a close second as the favorite side in seven states.

