Reusable PPE Helping Paramedics
Despite HEMSI reporting a ten percent increase of calls compared to last year and a recent spike in COVID calls, they're still just fine when it comes to personal protective equipment.
Hemsi ceo jon howell explained - earlier this month - 8 to 9 percent of calls were treated as potential covid calls.
Now -- that number is close to 15 to 20 percent.
Hemsi c-e-o jon howell told me reusuable p-p-e is taking away much of the stress of making sure his workers have the proper equipment to work.
Currently, about 20 percent of the calls hemsi is responding to have either a covid 19 positive patient or someone who has covid-19 so hemsi workers are having to gear up in head- to-toe p-p-e.
Jon howell, hemsi ceo "we're using gowns that can be laundered.
We're using a lot of face shields that can be disinfected and decontaminated.
A lot of our employees are using elastomeric respirators that are reusable and we can exchange filters on.
We also have the federal government helping set up a decontamination system in birmingham that we can send our n-95 respirators through where we can get them decontaminated where we can use them.
" howell said employees are paired up in teams- and the 6 employees who are covid positive currently, are employees who were paired up and in many cases were exposed to a covid patient doing their job.
Syd, "hemsi told me it's critical if you know you have coronavirus or think you might- to let 911 or the paramedics who respond know so that they can have on full ppe protection to keep them from getting sick.
In huntsville sm waay 31 news.
' starting next week -- hemsi plans on adding extra ambulances to the road to hopefully relieve some of the