Good News Rescue Mission spreads joy on Thanksgiving

A mission to spread holiday joy across the community -- new at 5 -- action news now reporter ana torrea shows us how volunteers in redding showed thanks..

By giving back.

Take nats of pre* volunteers gloved up, masked up, and focused.

Prepping thanksgiving meals.

Steven spangle volunteer there's always a lot of prep, especially when there are five or six different things going into a meal, so you have potatoes, stuffing,.

Luckily we had a pretty good crew this morning the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop people from wanting to serve others on thanksgiving.

Kevin bokanoski volunteer i made sure to be here first thing in the morning to make sure they had enough hands on deck to get this done.

Dozens of people still coming to the rescue mission.

To get their hot thanksgiving meal.

Even community members dropped by to give spread some holiday sweetness.

Laura christiensen lives in bella vista and i still felt like making a bunch of pies, cause why not?

So i called up the rescue mission to see if they could use some and they said sure.

Ana torrea atorreanews since this morning the kitchen crew here at the good news rescue mission have been hard at work, prepping thanksgiving meals to make sure people have something warm to eat for today laura christiensen lives in bella vista i think it's important to give too and not just to take because even though the pandemic is hard for many... steven spangle volunteer i just hope they feel like their family, they're all a part of what we are.

Cause we are all family here in redding and this mission is here for a blessing.

That's why it's called the good news, because the good news is you're welcomed people are still family at the rescue mission.

Reporting in redding ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The good news rescue mission's thanksgiving dinner just started.

And thanksgiving lunch started at 12