Arizona Football has much to be thankful for

LACKING THE GATHERING OFFAMILY AND FRIENDS THIS YEAR -IT COULD SEEM -- AS THOUGH --THERE'S LESS TO BE THANKFULFOR.

AND WHILE THE ARIZONAFOOTBALL TEAM WOULD BEESPECIALLY GRATEFUL TO BREAKTHEIR NINE GAME LOSING STREAK- HERE'S WHY THEY ARECURRENTLY GIVING THANKS.

I'MTHANKFUL FOR MY FAMILY FORSURE.

I'M LUCK TO HAVE A MOM,A DAD, AND SISTER THAT IREALLY CARE ABOUT AND I LOVE.ESPECIALLY, MY MOM.

MYRELATIONSHIP WITH MY MOM ISFANTASTIC.

I'M DEFINITELY AMAMA'S BOY.

SHE'S MY ROCK.

ICALL HER EVERY DAY, STILL,EVEN THOUGH I'VE BEEN INCOLLEGE.

WE HAVE A 10-15MINUTE CONVERSATION AT NIGHT,SO THAT'S DEFINITELY WHAT I AMTHANKFUL FOR.

I'M THANKFUL FORA LOT OF STUFF.

I'M THANKFULFOR MY FAMILY.

I'M THANKFULFOR G-D ALLOWING ME TO PLAYTHIS GAME.

AND, FOR THEARIZONA PROGRAM FOR TAKING MEIN.

I'M THANKFUL FOR IS JUSTBEING ALIVE.

I'M THANKFUL FORMY HEALTH AND MY FAMILY'SHEALTH.

I'M THANKFUL FOR THETIMES WE ARE LIVING IN AND FORA FUTURE WE CAN ALL BE A PARTOF.

THE WILDCATS VISIT U-C-L-ASATURDAY NIGHT.

THE WILDCATS VISIT U-C-L-A SATURDAY NIGHT. IT'S A 6 PM KICKOFF - MOUNTAIN TIME. ARIZONA HAS BEATEN THE BRUINS --- TWO OUT OF THE PAST THREE SEASONS.