Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:37s
Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Black Friday Shopping Amid Pandemic

Duquesne University marketing professor Audrey Guskey has more with KDKA's Kym Gable.


Venezuelans flock to malls for early Black Friday deals amid pandemic

Venezulans flock to shopping centers in the capital to take advantage of an early Black Friday deals...
euronews - Published Also reported by CBS News, Delawareonline


Best of Black Friday 2020 – Streaming Media Players: Fire TV from $18, HomeKit/AirPlay 2 Roku $25, more

Well, this is it, folks. Black Friday is just over a week away, and we’ve seen just about...
9to5Toys - Published

The CDC classified Black Friday shopping as a 'higher-risk activity' — experts say masks and avoiding crowds are key

Black Friday looks different this year, and experts suggest avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, going...
Business Insider - Published


5pm Local Black Friday 11262020 [Video]

5pm Local Black Friday 11262020

We are headed into an uncertain holiday shopping season because of the pandemic. we'll get our first glimpse into what it may be like tomorrow with Black Friday. ABC 36's Alex King checked-in with..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike [Video]

Germany's Amazon workers on "Black Friday" strike

Trade union Verdi called on workers at seven German Amazon warehouses to go on a three-day strike that will coincide with "Black Friday" discount shopping sales on Nov. 27. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09
Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday [Video]

Changes you can expect if you plan on heading out for in-person shopping on Black Friday

Popular department stores and malls across Arizona are making changes to previous Black Friday practices.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:32