Wildcats to begin season and honor Lute Olson

Arizona will wear a patch on its uniforms to honor Lute Olson

WEDNESDAY'S GAME AGAINST N-A-U WAS CANCELLED.

THE WILDCATSHAVE LED THE PAC-12 INATTENDANCE FOR 36 STRAIGHTSEASONS - BUT IT WILL BE AFANLESS MCKALE CENTER ATTIPOFF.

IT'S GOING TO BEDIFFERENT.

WE CAN TALK ABOUTALL THE DIFFERENT WAYS THATITS GOING TO BE DIFFERENT.WHETHER IT'S THANKSGIVINGDINNER, OR THE FACT THAT WE'RENOT GOING TO HAVE ANY FANS,OUR CHALLENGE IS TO BE THEMOST READY THAT WE CAN BE.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE PATCH --THE WILDCATS WILL WEAR ONTHEIR UNIFORMS -- TO HONORLUTE OLSON.

SEAN MILLER SAYS-- IT'LL BE WORN WITH GREATRESPONSIBILITY.

THE LEGENDARYARIZONA COACH PASSED AWAYEARLIER THIS YEAR.WITH MANY THANKSGIVINGS