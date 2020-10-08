Meet Siqi Mou, the founder who is using artificial intelligence to redefine skincare

In this episode of #SiliconValley2.0, hosted by Sabrina Halper, we bring you a conversation with HelloAva co-founder Siqi Mou.

Born in China, Siqi moved to California to attend Stanford University.

After graduating, she worked at JP Morgan and was an on-air anchor for Bloomberg Indonesia.

Eventually, she found herself back at Stanford for business school.

It was there, as part of a class project, that she began to work on the idea behind HelloAva.

HelloAva Inc is a tech-enabled beauty personalization startup which combines artificial intelligence and human expertise.

This cutting edge, data-driven approach has led them to over 1.6 million skincare consultations.

Applying the pillars of modern technology onto the ever-growing beauty industry has helped this start up stand out.

In this episode, you can hear about Siqi’s path to her start-up, her insights into the future of the industry, and her personal approach to following her dreams. Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases the next generation of entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.