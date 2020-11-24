Top six of 2020 fall sports season

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 21 seconds ago

We take a look back at some of the best moments and storylines from the coronavirus-altered fall 2020 high school sports season.

Normal...still we were able to play and so we are certainly thankful for that.

Hope you've saved some room at dinner because we're going serve you a helping of some of the best moments and storylines throughout this season.

let's put a cap on the year with the top six of the fall 2020 season.

--- 6 - in october - we had a classic girls soccer game.

Whitesboro visiting central valley academy.

The warriors trailed by one in the second half until madison wisheart strikes off a feed from madison keida.

That tied things up and then in overtime - morgan angus - sent on a run - she boots it from distance...25 yards out - sails it into the goal.

That'd be the game winner as whitesboro takes it 2-1 in o-t.

--- 5 - holland patent field hockey - what a year they had.

On october 30th - they hosted new york mills and hanna corrigan putting herself in the history books with a performance for the ages.

Not one - not - two - not three...aliright - you get the idea....six goals for the senior to set a new single game scoring record for the golden knights.

H-p would win 8-0 as we tuned in to the hanna "score-again" show.

--- 4 - in camden - history was made for the field hockey program as mackenzie mix - a senior in her fifth year on the varsity team - became the blue devils all-time leading scorer with 89 goals and 41 assists for 219 points in her career...all of those breaking 25- year-old records.

--- 3 - a historical season for the holland patent girls soccer team as well.

Senior rory richard having a year to remember.

She set the program's single- game scoring record with six of her own...but then topped her own mark the next time out scoring seven in one game.

She also set the single- season scoring record with 24 goals on the year and became the golden knights' all- time leading scorer.

Not too shabby.

--- 2 - the r-f-a black knights field hockey team was the epitome of clutch throughout the entire season - as evidenced by the way they started things off.

With an inconsistent schedule - the knights began with four straight overtime victories.

I'm sure the parents in the stands would have liked not having to hold their breath so much but i'm sure they'll take the end result.

That is resiliency.

--- 1 - the pursuit of perfection.

Though there were no playoffs this year - multiple teams in our area finished as good as you possibly can in these times - going through the season without a single loss.

R-f-a field hockey was one of those teams - as was holland patent field hockey - who did tie but were still unbeaten taking the tvl title...new hartford girls soccer and poland girls soccer also both had perfect records.

A lot of excitement around the area despite the circumstances.

And that is a look back at the top moments from the fall 2020 season.

