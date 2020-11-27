How you can help save the monarch butterfly -- and the planet | Mary Ellen Hannibal

Monarch butterflies are dying at an alarming rate around the world -- a looming extinction that could also put human life at risk.

But we have just the thing to help save these insects, says author Mary Ellen Hannibal: citizen scientists.

Learn how these grassroots volunteers are playing a crucial role in measuring and rescuing the monarch's dwindling population -- and how you could join their ranks to help protect nature.

(You'll be in good company: Charles Darwin was a citizen scientist!)