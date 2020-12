The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more...



Related videos from verified sources Canadian restaurant ignores lockdown restrictions, locals rush for BBQ fix



Coronavirus has shown no signs of easing, and lockdown has started in Toronto, Canada on November 23. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on November 26, 2020 As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown



Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on November 21, 2020