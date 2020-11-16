Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't take vaccine

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he will not take a vaccine for the coronavirus, calling it his "right." Despite being infected with the virus in July, Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the seriousness of the pandemic.

Eve Johnson reports.


