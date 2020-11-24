Global  
 

Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message

In a pre-taped Thanksgiving episode before his death, Trebek implored the audience to "keep the faith" amidst a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.


