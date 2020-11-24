|
|
|
Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message
In a pre-taped Thanksgiving episode before his death, Trebek implored the audience to "keep the faith" amidst a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The late, beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has a Thanksgiving message for America: “Keep the...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Mediaite •E! Online
|
Alex Trebek, the late host of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!," had a Thanksgiving message for...
Upworthy - Published
|
Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 of this year, but his last...
Mashable - Published
Also reported by •E! Online
|
Related videos from verified sources
|