Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Creepiest Things Found in the Ocean

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 17:50s - Published
Top 20 Creepiest Things Found in the Ocean

Top 20 Creepiest Things Found in the Ocean

Don't go in the water.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those discoveries that make the ocean such a wonderful but terrifying place.

Don't go in the water.

For this list, we’ll be looking at those discoveries that make the ocean such a wonderful but terrifying place.

Our countdown includes SS Thistlegorm, Ghost Fleet of Truk Lagoon, The Lost City of Dwarka, Spanish Galleon San José, Antikythera Mechanism, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Creepiest Things Found in the Woods [Video]

Top 10 Creepiest Things Found in the Woods

Remind us to never go camping again. For this list, we’ll be looking at the scariest things people have stumbled across while in the woods.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:32Published
Top 10 Creepiest Things That Happened Behind the Scenes of The Exorcist [Video]

Top 10 Creepiest Things That Happened Behind the Scenes of The Exorcist

And you thought the movie was scary. For this list, we’ll be looking at weird or unsettling things that reportedly happened during the production and release of “The Exorcist.”

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:03Published
Top 10 Creepiest Things Discovered By Space Satellites [Video]

Top 10 Creepiest Things Discovered By Space Satellites

These images are downright creepy! For this list, we’re looking at unnerving images that have appeared in satellite imagery and maps.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:15Published