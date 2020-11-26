Video Shows Denver Mayor Michael Hancock At DIA Before Boarding Plane For Thanksgiving
Hancock's office confirmed that the mayor flew to Houston with his final destination as Mississippi on Wednesday.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Asks Forgiveness For Traveling On A Plane For Thanksgiving After Urging Residents To 'Stay Home'Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled on a plane to visit family on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This comes on the day he tweeted "Stay home as much as you can."