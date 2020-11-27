Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 weeks ago

'Sadhus' look after cows of different breeds at Ayodhya's Gopal Gaushala

'Sadhus' at Gopal Gaushala look after around 300 cows living at the cow-shelter.

There are around 150 'desi' breed of cows at Gopal Gaushala.

Some cows are from Britain, US, Australia and other countries.

Gausewaks look after the cows from devotional point of view.

Speaking to ANI, a 'sadhu', Shashikant Pandey said, "There are around 150 'desi' breed of cows here and some from Britain, USA, Australia and other countries.

We look after them from devotional point of view."